Red carpet to reality : red carpet looks for less
  
Red Carpet looks for less
Emma Stone

Emma Stone's alluring dark glamour is easily matched with a little help from the high street.

A little box clutch, a pair of black studs and this statement belt from Topshop and you are well on your way to stealing Stone's style.

A dash of mesh from ASOS and oh, we love these platforms from New Look - their latest collection is definitely one to check out!

1. ASOS Party Dress in Mesh £55.00 ASOS
2. Kandee Liquorice Black Suede Platforms, £129.99 New Look
3. Black Lion Head Elastic Belt Price: £14.00 Topshop
4. Olga Berg Elegant Black Clutch with Crystal Clasp, £42.00 Accessories Direct
5. 18Kt Gold Plated Earring Pair - Round Black CZ 6mm- £16.00 American Apparel

10/02/2012
