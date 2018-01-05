|
Red carpet to reality : red carpet looks for less
Red Carpet looks for less
Emma StoneEmma Stone's alluring dark glamour is easily matched with a little help from the high street.
A little box clutch, a pair of black studs and this statement belt from Topshop and you are well on your way to stealing Stone's style.
A dash of mesh from ASOS and oh, we love these platforms from New Look - their latest collection is definitely one to check out!
Left:
1. ASOS Party Dress in Mesh £55.00 ASOS
2. Kandee Liquorice Black Suede Platforms, £129.99 New Look
3. Black Lion Head Elastic Belt Price: £14.00 Topshop
4. Olga Berg Elegant Black Clutch with Crystal Clasp, £42.00 Accessories Direct
5. 18Kt Gold Plated Earring Pair - Round Black CZ 6mm- £16.00 American Apparel
Maria Bell
10/02/2012
