In this article





















Red Carpet looks for less

Emma Stone Emma Stone's alluring dark glamour is easily matched with a little help from the high street.



A little box clutch, a pair of black studs and this statement belt from Topshop and you are well on your way to stealing Stone's style.



A dash of mesh from ASOS and oh, we love these platforms from New Look - their latest collection is definitely one to check out!



Left:



1. ASOS Party Dress in Mesh £55.00 ASOS

2. Kandee Liquorice Black Suede Platforms, £129.99 New Look

3. Black Lion Head Elastic Belt Price: £14.00 Topshop

4. Olga Berg Elegant Black Clutch with Crystal Clasp, £42.00 Accessories Direct

5. 18Kt Gold Plated Earring Pair - Round Black CZ 6mm- £16.00 American Apparel









Emma Stone's alluring dark glamour is easily matched with a little help from the high street.A little box clutch, a pair of black studs and this statement belt from Topshop and you are well on your way to stealing Stone's style.A dash of mesh from ASOS and oh, we love these platforms from New Look - their latest collection is definitely one to check out!