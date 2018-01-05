In this article





















Red Carpet looks for less

Charlize Theron These beautiful shoes from Zara and the super-cute dress are a killer combo.



Match them with the collection from By Brilliant, every girl needs a a little bit of sparkle in her life and these shiny stunners are as easy on the eye as they are on your purse!



If you're going to take on Charlize Theron then you might as well shine whilst doing it.



Left:



1. ASOS Pink across the shoulder, £40 ASOS

2. Classic Brilliant £60 9k white gold, £60, By Brilliant

3. Classic Heart, £85 By Brilliant

4. Opi Soft Shades Nail Lacquers Privacy Please £11.00 Lena White

5. QVC Diamonique 2.09ct Pave Set Flower Ring Sterling Silver, £39.50 QVC

6. Glitter Sandal, £59.99 Zara



