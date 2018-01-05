>
>
>
Essentials
Red carpet to reality : red carpet looks for less
  
Red Carpet looks for less
In this article

Red Carpet looks for less


Charlize Theron

These beautiful shoes from Zara and the super-cute dress are a killer combo.

Match them with the collection from By Brilliant, every girl needs a a little bit of sparkle in her life and these shiny stunners are as easy on the eye as they are on your purse!

If you're going to take on Charlize Theron then you might as well shine whilst doing it.

Left:

1. ASOS Pink across the shoulder, £40 ASOS 
2. Classic Brilliant £60 9k white gold, £60, By Brilliant
3. Classic Heart, £85 By Brilliant
4. Opi Soft Shades Nail Lacquers Privacy Please £11.00 Lena White
5. QVC Diamonique 2.09ct Pave Set Flower Ring Sterling Silver,  £39.50 QVC
6. Glitter Sandal, £59.99 Zara 



10/02/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         