>
>
>
Essentials
Red carpet to reality : red carpet looks for less
  
Red Carpet looks for less
In this article

Red Carpet looks for less


Fearne Cotton

The beauty about these bargains is that they're no one-look wonders; you can catwalk down the street confident that you're looking fabulous again and again!

Everyone should invest in a roaring twenties dress at some point this season, it's a classic look that won't fail to impress.

The perfect pocket pick-me-up, a red lippy - Revlon's fire and ice is long-lasting and such a stunning colour it's well worth the pennies!

Left:

1. ASOS TFNC Dress In Scalloped Sequin £55.00 ASOS
2. STARE2 Platform Pointed Courts, £50.00 Topshop
3. Nails Inc Cambridge Terrace  £11 Nails Inc
4.The Knightsbridge Bag by Marc B**,  £42.00 Topshop
5. Revlon Fire and Ice Lipstick, £7.49 - Boots
6. Rhinestone Bling Ring, £15.00 Topshop



10/02/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsNaturally beautiful celebrities
Stars who married the same person twice ...The World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         