Red carpet to reality : red carpet looks for less
Red Carpet looks for less
Fearne CottonThe beauty about these bargains is that they're no one-look wonders; you can catwalk down the street confident that you're looking fabulous again and again!
Everyone should invest in a roaring twenties dress at some point this season, it's a classic look that won't fail to impress.
The perfect pocket pick-me-up, a red lippy - Revlon's fire and ice is long-lasting and such a stunning colour it's well worth the pennies!
Left:
1. ASOS TFNC Dress In Scalloped Sequin £55.00 ASOS
2. STARE2 Platform Pointed Courts, £50.00 Topshop
3. Nails Inc Cambridge Terrace £11 Nails Inc
4.The Knightsbridge Bag by Marc B**, £42.00 Topshop
5. Revlon Fire and Ice Lipstick, £7.49 - Boots
6. Rhinestone Bling Ring, £15.00 Topshop
Maria Bell
10/02/2012
