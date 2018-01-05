>
>
>
Red Carpet looks for less
  
Red Carpet looks for less
Red Carpet looks for less


Clare Danes

We are particularly taken by that stunning snake cuff.

Bejellewed animals are crawling their way on to the most exclusive of wrists and now this one can be yours. At £19.36 it's an absolute bargain!

This rouge lipstick from Dainty Doll is gorgeous and no-one should be without a Deborah Lipmann polish - it's all about the little extra's with this outfit!

Left:

1. ASOS BLACK Mono Stripe Cocoon Shift Dress, £95.00 ASOS
2. White Leaf Silver Rhodium Crystal Snake Bracelet, £19.36 Amazon
3. Dainty Doll Lipstick - 002 Saucy Sailor, £12.25 Look Fantastic
4. Deborah Lippmann Amazing Grace Nail Lacquer, £ 14.00 House of Fraser
5. Classic Princess, £85 By Brilliant
6. Shoe Zone black court, £16.99 Shoe Zone

,

10/02/2012
