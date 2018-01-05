In this article





















Red Carpet looks for less

Nicole Richie Topshop have really given us a treat with this super slinky silver show-stopper!



Whilst these deco drop earrings from Tallulahtu will glam up any outfit in an instant. Gorgeous.



Last but not least that ruby rock, you could give any A-lister a run for their money with that baby on your finger!





Left:



1. Silver Strappy Maxi Dress, £38.00 Topshop

2. Luxe Deco Crystal Earrings £22.00 Tallulahtu

3. Diamonique 2.78ct Christmas Cluster Ring Sterling Silver, £29.25 QVC

4. Jacqueline Kennedy Collection Owl Head 22cm Bracelet 18ct Gold Plate - £58.50 QVC

5. Snakeskin Messenger Bag £59.99, Zara

6. Silver Patent Pointy Court Shoes £15.99 New Look





