Essentials
Red carpet to reality : red carpet looks for less
Red Carpet looks for less
Red Carpet looks for less


Nicole Richie

Topshop have really given us a treat with this super slinky silver show-stopper!

Whilst these deco drop earrings from Tallulahtu will glam up any outfit in an instant. Gorgeous.

Last but not least that ruby rock, you could give any A-lister a run for their money with that baby on your finger!


Left:

1. Silver Strappy Maxi Dress, £38.00 Topshop
2. Luxe Deco Crystal Earrings £22.00 Tallulahtu
3. Diamonique 2.78ct Christmas Cluster Ring Sterling Silver, £29.25 QVC
4. Jacqueline Kennedy Collection Owl Head 22cm Bracelet 18ct Gold Plate - £58.50 QVC
5. Snakeskin Messenger Bag £59.99, Zara
6. Silver Patent Pointy Court Shoes £15.99 New Look


10/02/2012
10/02/2012
