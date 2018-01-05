|
Red carpet to reality : red carpet looks for less
|
|
In this article
Red Carpet looks for less
Nicole RichieTopshop have really given us a treat with this super slinky silver show-stopper!
Whilst these deco drop earrings from Tallulahtu will glam up any outfit in an instant. Gorgeous.
Last but not least that ruby rock, you could give any A-lister a run for their money with that baby on your finger!
Left:
1. Silver Strappy Maxi Dress, £38.00 Topshop
2. Luxe Deco Crystal Earrings £22.00 Tallulahtu
3. Diamonique 2.78ct Christmas Cluster Ring Sterling Silver, £29.25 QVC
4. Jacqueline Kennedy Collection Owl Head 22cm Bracelet 18ct Gold Plate - £58.50 QVC
5. Snakeskin Messenger Bag £59.99, Zara
6. Silver Patent Pointy Court Shoes £15.99 New Look
|Celeb hairstyles you've got to try!
|Get your fashion fix!
|
|