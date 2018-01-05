>
Red carpet to reality : red carpet looks for less
  
Red Carpet for Less
Red Carpet for Less


Emma Stone

We've said it once and we'll say it again - Emma Stone is one to watch.

This beautiful Lanvin floaty frock that she wore to The Golden Globes set a fair few fashion tongues wagging.

The deeply seductive slash, the sophisticated berry tones and elegantly ebony accessories made our Stone into a gothic femme fatale - we were mesmerized.

Want to get this glamourously gothic look? We can show you how!

10/02/2012
