In this article





















Red Carpet for Less

Emma Stone We've said it once and we'll say it again -



This beautiful



The deeply seductive slash, the sophisticated berry tones and elegantly ebony



Want to get this glamourously gothic look? We can show you how!



©Sipa





We've said it once and we'll say it again - Emma Stone is one to watch.This beautiful Lanvin floaty frock that she wore to The Golden Globes set a fair few fashion tongues wagging.The deeply seductive slash, the sophisticated berry tones and elegantly ebony accessories made our Stone into a gothic femme fatale - we were mesmerized.Want to get this glamourously gothic look? We can show you how!©Sipa