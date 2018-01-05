>
Red carpet to reality : red carpet looks for less
  
Red Carpet for Less
Red Carpet for Less


Fearne Cotton

We are firm followers of Fearne Cotton's award-worthy style - the girl just never puts a fashion foot wrong!

This twenties inspired look for the National Television Awards is particularly tempting to try for ourselves.

That sophisticated wet-look do, bright red lips, a classic Chanel 2.55 and a shocking pair of bright shoes = a winning combination!

Effortlessly cool.


©Sipa

10/02/2012
