Red Carpet for Less

We are firm followers of Fearne Cotton 's award-worthy style - the girl just never puts a fashion foot wrong!This twenties inspired look for the National Television Awards is particularly tempting to try for ourselves.That sophisticated wet-look do, bright red lips , a classic Chanel 2.55 and a shocking pair of bright shoes = a winning combination!Effortlessly cool.©Sipa