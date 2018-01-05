Red Carpet for Less

In this article





















There is only one word for this outfit - perfection.We thought the metalics were hard to pull off but Nicole Richie makes it looks oh so easy.Her silver Julien Macdonald dress is drop dead gorgeous and her accessorising is flawless. She spices up a solid silver outfit with a bit of snakeskin and a lick of gold with her bangles.A hard act to follow, but we've got a treat in store for you!©Sipa