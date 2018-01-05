Rihanna launches fashion line for River Island Can’t wait for Rihanna’s hugely anticipated River Island collection? Not to worry, we’ve spotted this behind the scenes sneak preview. We know, we’re good to you! Just one click will let you into the heart of her design world, with a sneak-peek tour of her design studio where you will see everything from model fittings to collection sketches. Ooo exciting stuff! Fashion designing has long been something Rihanna's wanted to do. She says: "Everytime I saw something on a rack I wanted to do something to it to change it, so I felt that only way I could do that was by designing something perfect for me. This was my way of doing that - teaming up with River Island and designing clothes for young, sassy personalities, that's what I wanted to do." And if you’re wondering why she wanted to work with us Brits? She says our unbeatable street style that inspires designers was the clincher. The collection won’t hit stores until 5th March (sob). But if your Ri-Ri cravings can’t be satiated with just a vid, there will be a catwalk show on the 16th February at London Fashion Week. Then it’s only a few weeks 'til you can get your hands on the real deal! Woo!





