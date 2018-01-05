|
Rihanna's New York style: Chic and sleek
Rihanna's jet set lifestyle has taken her to New York and the girl is looking good.
We love it when Rihanna plays with masculine tailoring and she's done it again with this grey blazer and skinny jeans combo.
To keep things superstar she's wearing massive shades - at night - and is rocking a super cute handbag with epic nails.
Best of all we love the midi ring she's wearing - it shows off her perfect red mani for maximum impact.
Want a piece of Rihanna's style? Then read on for your highstreet shopping list!
