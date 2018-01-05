>
Essentials

Rosamund Pike named new face of LK Bennett

 
In this article
LK Bennett is one of our favourite premium highstreet brands. Packed full of stylish perennial pieces you can depend on any LK Bennett fashion find to become a style investment you can depend on - no wonder it's one of Kate Middleton's fave stores.

And another stylish English rose that's in love with the LK Bennett line is Rosamund Pike who has just been announced as the face of their spring/summer 2013 campaign.

A London girl born and bred we think this former Bond Girl is the perfect new brand ambassador for LK Bennett.

Rosamund says: "“I think that LK Bennett is the perfect brand for the working woman because it gives you that ability to feel dressed and polished without feeling overdone. It gives you freedom to play and that’s what makes clothes exciting.”

We have to agree!

Their new spring/summer collection is hitting stores now - and we've picked out three of our fave pieces!

11/01/2013
