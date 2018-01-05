>
Royal Wedding: A retrospective look at British Royal Weddings

 
Royal Wedding: A retrospective look at Royal Weddings
Royal Wedding: A retrospective look at Royal Weddings

Royal Wedding: A British Tradition
 


We're super excited about the Royal Wedding - we can't help it - it's British tradition. We've taken a trip down the Royal memory lane to reflect on the Royal Weddings of the past century and speculate on what style of dress Kate Middleton will be wearing down the aisle.

Kate and Wills certainly make a handsome couple and we're in favour of a simple, slim line dress for Kate Middleton - once you've seen the frills and fuss of the last 100 years we're sure you'll agree.

And as long as Wills don's the Royal regalia that is tradition we think they could be the most crushworthy Royal couple we've had in a while.

Read on for the Royal Wedding photos we've dug out of the archive...

23/04/2011
