Royal Weddings: Retrospective Royal Weddings

2008 - The Royal Wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly

Not sure who Peter Phillips is? He's only Princess Anne's son and the brother of horse riding champion Zara Phillips. He calls Queen Elizabeth II his Grandma and Prince Charles 'Uncle.'



Peter and Autumn married in May 2008. We love the lace shrug and flowers that Autumn wore, but think the crown is a little too much.







Image © Sipa