Royal Weddings: Retrospective Royal Weddings

2003 - Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
 


Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles married in April 2003. They are pictured here at their blessing, and we must say they make a striking pair. The spring flower bouquet is simple but beautiful and complements Camilla's colouring.

23/04/2011
Essentials
