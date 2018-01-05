>
>
>
Essentials
Royal Wedding: A retrospective look at Royal Weddings
  
Royal Weddings: Retrospective Royal Weddings
In this article

Royal Weddings: Retrospective Royal Weddings


1986 - Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
 


You had to be brave to get married in the eighties. Just look at the size of those shoulders. Sarah Ferguson looks radiant, pictured here on her wedding day, an eighties affair, complete with plenty of silk and fluffy hair.

Sadly the couple split in 1992.



Image © Sipa
Fashion Editor
23/04/2011
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Next Week's Eastenders Spoilers
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Sudoku
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         