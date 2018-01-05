In this article























Royal Weddings: Retrospective Royal Weddings

1986 - Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson



You had to be brave to get married in the eighties. Just look at the size of those shoulders. Sarah Ferguson looks radiant, pictured here on her wedding day, an eighties affair, complete with plenty of silk and fluffy



Sadly the couple split in 1992.







Image © Sipa


