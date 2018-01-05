>
Royal Wedding: A retrospective look at Royal Weddings
  
Royal Weddings: Retrospective Royal Weddings
Royal Weddings: Retrospective Royal Weddings


1963 - Princess Alexandra and the Hon Angus James Bruce Ogilvy (The Duke of Kent)

Another April wedding was that of Princess Alexandra and Hon Angus James Bruce Ogilvy.  The beautiful bride (the Queen's cousin) is a vision of bridal joy whilst the Honourable Duke of Kent looks like he's bricking it.  

We are loving Princess Alexandra's dress which shows off her fabulous figure perfectly.

Image © Sipa
23/04/2011
05/01/2018
