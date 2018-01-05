Royal Weddings: Retrospective Royal Weddings

>
1947 - Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

It's lovely to see the Queen and Prince Philip looking so young and so happy. The pair met in 1934, and the Queen quickly fell in love with Philip (although only aged 13), they exchanged letters and eventually became engaged.

Their wedding day was cause for national celebration, and Queen Elizabeth II looks radiant and relaxed.

With a beautiful bouquet of orchids and a slim fitting silk dress with lace embellishment, HRH looks classically beautiful.


Image © Sipa
