In this article























Royal Weddings: Retrospective Royal Weddings

1923 Queen Mother and George VI The Queen Mother looks very 1920's on her wedding day. The masculine cut of her dress and the lace veil secured with a ribbon, look elegant and are bang on



King George VI looks dashing too - we'd like to see





The Queen Mother looks very 1920's on her wedding day. The masculine cut of her dress and the lace veil secured with a ribbon, look elegant and are bang on trend for the time.King George VI looks dashing too - we'd like to see Prince William dressed up in similar finery. Image © Sipa