Royal Wedding: A retrospective look at Royal Weddings
  
Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence
1992 Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne chose a much more understated outfit for her second marriage to Timothy Laurence - a commander in the Royal Navy at the time of the wedding.

A simple single bloom bouqet and matching floral hair garland was so ahead of it's time.

Brides-to-be take note. This is chic even by today's standards (though we recommend you swerve the black court shoes).

