Fashion fix: how to do smart/casual with a rock twist

Style dilema: how to add rock style to smart casual
Dear Anna,
Next week, I am going to a conference and the dress code is smart/casual. Normally, I have a rock style. How could I combine both looks? I also have to mentioned that I am quite short.
Clara, UK
_________________________
Anna says:
Hi Clara,
Your style dilemma is actually very common. So often we're confronted with smart/casual dress codes but we don't want our own personal style to get suffocated by it.
Fortunately smart casual doesn't have to mean boring and mainstream. You can add a rock twist to any outfit. Subtly is the key.
You can make your rock statement and still look professional and smart/casual at the same time.
Here's how to dress smart/casual with a rock twist...