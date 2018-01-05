>
>
>
Fashion fix: how to do smart/casual with a rock twist

Style dilema: how to add rock style to smart casual
Style dilema: how to add rock style to smart casual

Dear Anna,

Next week, I am going to a conference and the dress code is smart/casual. Normally, I have a rock style. How could I combine both looks? I also have to mentioned that I am quite short.

Clara, UK
_________________________

Anna says:

Hi Clara,

Your style dilemma is actually very common. So often we're confronted with smart/casual dress codes but we don't want our own personal style to get suffocated by it.

Fortunately smart casual doesn't have to mean boring and mainstream. You can add a rock twist to any outfit. Subtly is the key.

You can make your rock statement and still look professional and smart/casual at the same time.

Here's how to dress smart/casual with a rock twist...
Fashion Editor
26/11/2010
Latest… 05/01/2018
