Fashion fix: how to do smart/casual with a rock twist
  
The style solution... heels vs flats
Nothing says rock like a good buckle and some black leather. But massive chunky rock boots don't really work in the boardroom so just add sparingly.

Heels are obviously fantastic for a short woman but if you're not comfortable in towering platforms then add length with a boot.

Ankle boots are great for short girls because they don't crop our legs. Having said that, we can also rock a knee high so long as it's teamed with a short skirt or neat dress. On taller girls this doesn't look professional but on short women it really works.

Ballet pumps are a good bet if you can't even face a small heel... I keep a pair in my bag for when the 6-inchers become too much.

Wear leggings underneath your dress so you don't feel exposed, or tights if you're feeling brave and want something a little sexier.

My suggestions:

  1. Black PU 3 Buckle Flat Boots - £29.99 - Quiz Clothing
  2. Gold Aisling Buckle Detail Wedge Pump - £45 - A¦wear
  3. ASOS PERFORMER Multi Buckle Platform Shoeboot - £55 - ASOS
  4. Womens Schuh Henry Multi Buckle Boots - £99.99 - Schuh
Fashion Editor
26/11/2010
