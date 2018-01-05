In this article















The style solution... heels vs flats

Nothing says rock like a good buckle and some black leather. But massive chunky rock boots don't really work in the boardroom so just add sparingly.



Heels are obviously fantastic for a short woman but if you're not comfortable in towering platforms then add length with a boot.



Ankle boots are great for short girls because they don't crop our legs. Having said that, we can also rock a knee high so long as it's teamed with a short skirt or neat dress. On taller girls this doesn't look professional but on short women it really works.



Ballet pumps are a good bet if you can't even face a small heel... I keep a pair in my bag for when the 6-inchers become too much.



Wear leggings underneath your dress so you don't feel exposed, or tights if you're feeling brave and want something a little sexier.



My suggestions:

