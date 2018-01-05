In this article















The style solution... finishing touches

The best way to express your own personal sense of style, while still towing the professional line is to add accents with accessories.



The rock look is probably the best style to express with jewellery because there's so many cool accessories to choose from. Plus you can refine your own take on rock with your choice.



From a classic gothic-style black lace cuff to a black metal skull ring right through to vintage rock roses and cherry blossoms.



Keep your outfit choice neutral and classy, but make your point with gorgeous goth jewellery. You don't necessarily need a Metallica t-shirt to be a rock goddess.



My suggestions:

Metal Lace Cuff - £10 (Sale Price) - Urban Outfitters .

ASOS Statement Encrusted Skulls and Crosses Ring - £10 - ASOS

Inlaid vintage style skull and rose necklace by Lost at Sea - £140 - Far Fetch

Cherry Blossom Earrings - £445 - Shaun Leane at Astley Clarke, London

