Essentials
Fashion fix: how to do smart/casual with a rock twist
  
The style solution... not so girlie
Smart casual is really easy for us girls because, if all else fails, we can resort to a good dress. But if you're not feeling so girlie and you live in jeans then smart casual for a conference becomes more of a challenge.

Remember that unless it specifically states no jeans and trainers, smart casual can include these items but they have to look smart... the clue's in the title.

For a not-so-girlie look team low-waisted dark jeans with smart plimsolls and a great a vest - the ultimate simple rock uniform. Spruce it up with a cardigan to tone down the 'rock star' vibe and give yourself a slightly serious air.

Literally anyone can wear skinny jeans - if you feel dumpy then just add some heels to lengthen the leg instead.

A waterfall cardigan will also add length to your body and elegantly cover bits you don't love so much.

My suggestions:

  1. Beat stone Optic White Graphic swing vest - £20.00 (Sale Price) - Firetrap
  2. Waterfall Sparkle Cardigan - £14 - ASDA Direct 
  3. DRKSHDW by Rick Owens Low-rise skinny jeans - £190 (Sale Price) - The Outnet
  4. Converse CTAS Slim Leather Ox - £49.95 - Shudoo
  5. ASH Pink Black Nappa Leather high heel Trainer - £145 - Coggles



26/11/2010
