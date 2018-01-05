In this article















The style solution... not so girlie

Smart casual is really easy for us girls because, if all else fails, we can resort to a good dress. But if you're not feeling so girlie and you live in jeans then smart casual for a conference becomes more of a challenge.



Remember that unless it specifically states no jeans and trainers, smart casual can include these items but they have to look smart... the clue's in the title.



For a not-so-girlie look team low-waisted dark jeans with smart plimsolls and a great a vest - the ultimate simple rock uniform. Spruce it up with a cardigan to tone down the 'rock star' vibe and give yourself a slightly serious air.



Literally anyone can wear skinny jeans - if you feel dumpy then just add some heels to lengthen the leg instead.



A waterfall cardigan will also add length to your body and elegantly cover bits you don't love so much.



My suggestions:

Beat stone Optic White Graphic swing vest - £20.00 (Sale Price) - Firetrap Waterfall Sparkle Cardigan - £14 - ASDA Direct DRKSHDW by Rick Owens Low-rise skinny jeans - £190 (Sale Price) - The Outnet Converse CTAS Slim Leather Ox - £49.95 - Shudoo ASH Pink Black Nappa Leather high heel Trainer - £145 - Coggles





