In this article















The style solution... add unusual colour

Of course, rock doesn't have to mean black. Rock can be about colour too - it's how you use it that counts.



Smart casual can be boring but you can brighten it up with colourful splashes that are pure rock 'n' roll. The key is to go for unusual and brave shades like bright green and bright pink.



These work really well with neutral shades like black, navy and grey.



If you don't want to wear colour so obviously then pop some bold shades on your finger nails or even try a bright red lipstick - rock royalty like Gwen Stefani and Dita von Teese swear by it.



My suggestions:



Green Tunic - £19.99 - H&M

Coral Vintage Frill Top - £29 - Miss Selfridge

Mid Heel Strap Court Shoes (Green) - £45 - Next

Barry M Nail Paint in Bright Pink - £3 - Very







