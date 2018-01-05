In this article















The style solutions... combine vintage with modern structure

Smart casual has a tendency to be a little bit boring - it's definitely not very rock 'n' roll. But smart causal doesn't have to be disappointingly bland. You can interpret in any way you like.



When trying to add a touch of rock to a smart casual outfit, think outerwear too.



The great thing about rocking out your coats and jackets is that if you feel like you've taken a step too far, you can always take it off.



Smart rock outerwear should be less scruffy than your everyday attire but not so dressy that you look like you're stepping out to a vampire ball. Combine vintage or vintage-look styles with some modern structure to give your look some artistic integrity.



When you're short, cropped jackets are a God-send! But don't be afraid to try longer lengths too. Just avoid anything mid-calf or on the knee as this will only make you look shorter - get around this by wearing a-symmetrical coats that open up at the front and drop at the back.



My suggestions:



Bench Studded PU Biker Jacket - £38 (Sale Price) - Very

Tail coat - £49.99 - H&M

Vodabox - Black Fleece Coat with Metal Clip Fasteners - £83.99 - Kinky Angel

Karen Millen Sharp military jacket - £276.25 (Sale Price) - House of Fraser









