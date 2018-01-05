>
>
>
Essentials
Fashion fix: how to do smart/casual with a rock twist
  
The style solutions... combine vintage with modern structure
In this article

The style solutions... combine vintage with modern structure


Smart casual has a tendency to be a little bit boring - it's definitely not very rock 'n' roll. But smart causal doesn't have to be disappointingly bland. You can interpret in any way you like.

When trying to add a touch of rock to a smart casual outfit, think outerwear too.

The great thing about rocking out your coats and jackets is that if you feel like you've taken a step too far, you can always take it off.

Smart rock outerwear should be less scruffy than your everyday attire but not so dressy that you look like you're stepping out to a vampire ball. Combine vintage or vintage-look styles with some modern structure to give your look some artistic integrity.

When you're short, cropped jackets are a God-send! But don't be afraid to try longer lengths too. Just avoid anything mid-calf or on the knee as this will only make you look shorter - get around this by wearing a-symmetrical coats that open up at the front and drop at the back.

My suggestions:

Bench Studded PU Biker Jacket - £38 (Sale Price) - Very
Tail coat - £49.99 - H&M
Vodabox - Black Fleece Coat with Metal Clip Fasteners - £83.99 - Kinky Angel
Karen Millen Sharp military jacket - £276.25 (Sale Price) - House of Fraser




Fashion Editor
26/11/2010
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         