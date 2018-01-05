>
Sports Luxe: Fashion to look fit in

 
Sports Luxe: Fashion to look fit in
Sports Luxe: Fashion to look fit in

Sports luxe trend

Olympic fever is hotting up and we're getting into the sporty spirit with style. The trend for sports luxe is so where it's at this summer.

Embrace your inner gym bunny and mix it up with sports style mesh, neon brights, cut out panels and retro hi-tops.

Sports luxe is all about fast fashion, simple shapes and clashing colours which means it's oh-so easy to do.

Here's our pick of the best sports luxe pieces you need in your wardrobe. But remember to balance your sporty chic with a dash of glamour. Lay on some block eyeliner and give your lips a peachy gloss. You don't actually want to look like you're off to yoga.


24/07/2012
