Neon bag

Add a flash of neon zest with this snazzy beach bag from Italian brand Leghila whose range of handbags are all made from Neoprene - yep - the stuff of wet suits.



Squishy, squashy, ultra-bright and a real talking point - what's not to love?



Beach bag in Fluo Yellow and Blue Violet

RRP: €132.00

Available from Leghila