Bold block

The sports luxe trend is all about rocking high voltage colours that wouldn't look out of place in the gym. There's a whole lot of look-at-me going on for this particular trend so go all out in bold block colour to really make your sports luxe style statement.



This fuchsia maxi from Dorothy Perkins keeps things casual with a t-shirt neckline and lil' sleeves for effortless cool.



Fuchsia maxi dress

RRP: £22.00

Available from Dorothy Perkins