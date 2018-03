Converse cool

Nothing says sports style better than a pair of converse inspired pumps. That thick wedge of white rubber will dress down any maxi dress and give your look the kind of street cred you could only dream of as a teen.



It couldn't be easier. This is one sports luxe style short cut you need to get on board with. We love these pale denim pumps which cross punky chic with sports casual. Nice work New Look!



Maddox Denim Hi-Top

RRP: £14.99

Available from New Look