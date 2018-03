Scuba shorts

These shorts come with a warning - only wear if you have pins to die for and a wasp-like waist. We know, it's unfair - not all of us can master the art of hot-pant chic. For most of us it's strictly off limits.



But for those slender stunners who can rock this look, the scuba short is a must-try.



We love the lining on these babies and the functional zips. Who said hot pants weren't practical?



RRP: £7.00

Available River Island