Wicked wedge

Velcro used to be our all-time fave thing ever. Any shoes with a velcro function were at the top of our childhood fashion wish-list and now they're right back up there.



ASH Wedge Trainers are the ultimate in shoe happiness; comfortable, with an in-built heel, velcro strap and a multitude of colour swatches to choose from.



Casual chic personified.



ASH Wedge trainer

RRP: £139.00

Available from ASOS