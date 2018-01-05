>
>
Spring Fashion: Floral Prints
  
Floral skirt
In this article

Floral skirt


Floral skirt

Embracing the floral trend doesn't mean you have to go all girly. Explore your dark side with this graphic pleated skirt with digital floral print.

Floral pleated skirt
RRP: £38.00
Available from Topshop

16/03/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Perfect baby names for February
The longest celebrity relationshipsSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         