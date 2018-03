In this article



































Floral pencil skirt

Floral skirt Go retro with this fifties style pencil skirt - complete with retro flower print. We're loving the colour contrast with the blue and red on black. Smokin' hot.



Pencil skirt

RRP: £15.00

Available from Dorothy Perkins



Go retro with this fifties style pencil skirt - complete with retro flower print. We're loving the colour contrast with the blue and red on black. Smokin' hot.