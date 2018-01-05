Spring Fashion : Pastel Shades
Brighter mornings and longer evenings are just around the corner and we all know what that means - shopping for a whole new spring fashion
wardrobe. Yay!
This season the only shades to be seen in are sugared pastels and frosted hues.
You only had to look at fashion giants Chloé
, Chanel
, Louis Vuitton
and House of Holland for spring/summer 2012 to see that this season, sorbet shades are where it's at.
Rose blushes, fresh mint frosting, lemon sighs and splashes of peach - this spring fashion shades are sweet, girly and oh-so pale.
To rock this look, check out our high-street pick for pastel inspiration and put a spring in your fashion step this season. Ice cream
anyone?