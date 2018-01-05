Spring Fashion : Pastel Shades

Spring Fashion: Pastel Shades Brighter mornings and longer evenings are just around the corner and we all know what that means - shopping for a whole new spring



This season the only shades to be seen in are sugared pastels and frosted hues.



You only had to look at fashion giants Chanel,



Rose blushes, fresh mint frosting, lemon sighs and splashes of peach - this spring fashion shades are sweet, girly and oh-so pale.



To rock this look, check out our high-street pick for pastel inspiration and put a spring in your fashion step this season.







Brighter mornings and longer evenings are just around the corner and we all know what that means - shopping for a whole new spring fashion wardrobe. Yay!This season the only shades to be seen in are sugared pastels and frosted hues.You only had to look at fashion giants Chloé Louis Vuitton and House of Holland for spring/summer 2012 to see that this season, sorbet shades are where it's at.Rose blushes, fresh mint frosting, lemon sighs and splashes of peach - this spring fashion shades are sweet, girly and oh-so pale.To rock this look, check out our high-street pick for pastel inspiration and put a spring in your fashion step this season. Ice cream anyone?