Spring Fashion: Pastel Shades
Zest FreshWill wearing yellow make the sun come out more? Probably not - but we can still spread the sunshine joy in these shades of mellow yellow.
A real dare to wear colour - we promise your confidence will really pay off.
1. Yellow Ombre Polyester Dress
RRP: £47
Available from Miss Selfridge
2. Huit Cupcake Poussin – 30-36” A-D cup
RRP: Bra £48, Brief £26.
Available from Eveden
Maria Bell
09/03/2012
