Spring Fashion: Pastel Shades
Lovely lilacIf head to toe pastel shades are a little too twee for you, accessories are a subtle way to let the trendsters know that your fashion finger is firmly on the pastel pulse.
No need to shout it from the ceiling.
1. ASOS metal half cat eye with contrast arms
RRP: £15
Available from ASOS
2. Essie Nail Polish in 'To Buy or Not To Buy'
RRP: £9.95
Avaialble from Look Fantastic
Maria Bell
09/03/2012
