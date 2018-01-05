>
>
>
Spring - Summer
Spring Fashion: Pastel Shades

Blues skies ahead 

Peter pan collars are such a classic look and this beautiful blue blouse from Aubin and Wills is a favourite look for sofeminine this spring/summer.

For a rock-chick edge these incredible pumps from new label Kandee shoes are a winner. Pastel with attitude.

1. Aubin and Wills Beachwood Bolouse
RRP: £90.00
Available from Aubin & Wills 

2. Blue Raspberry Dragee Pumps
RRP: £120
Available at Kandee Shoes 




09/03/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Latest… 05/01/2018
