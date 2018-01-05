>
Spring - Summer
Spring Fashion: Pastel Shades

Mintilicious

Skater Dresses are hot hot hot for spring/summer. Perfect for every figure and any time of day we don't see any reason why you wouldn't want to invest in this stunning spring staple. 

Not forgetting this beaded top with plenty of Twenties charm - Wallis has done well with this one!

1. River Island - Light Turquoise Glitter Skate Dress
RRP: £30.00
Available from River Island 

2. Mint Sheer Beaded Vest
RRP: £40.00
Available from Wallis





