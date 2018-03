Spring Fashion: Pastel Shades

Peach Punch We can't get enough of



Thanks B.



1. Zip Cowl Dress

RRP: £75

Available from Bank



2. Zara Band Bikini

RRP: Top £15.99, Briefs £15.99

Available from Zara





We can't get enough of Beyonce 's new label House of Dereon and this bootilicious dress with a rouched neck, synched waist and shorter than short hem-line is right up our street.Thanks B.