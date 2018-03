Spring Fashion: Pastel Shades

Beat the Blues Make a pastel statement in this bubblegum blue





1. Love jumper

RRP: £39.00 Available from Miss Selfridge





2. Becksondergaard Blue clutch bag RRP: £35.00 Available from The Dressing Room



Make a pastel statement in this bubblegum blue sweater from Miss Selfridge or with this cute clutch. Sweet.