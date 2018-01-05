Spring Fashion: Pastel Shades

Ice Ice Baby The high-street has a lot to offer this spring with pretty pastel shades but in our eyes mint green reigns supreme.



Nothing could look better on a fresh spring day than a cool mint blouse or sexy spring slingback next to our (out the bottle) tans.



1. Silence + Noise Oversized Button-Up Blouse

RRP: £48.00

Available from Urban Outfitters



2. Zara Slingback with Contrast

RRP: £39.99

Available from Zara





The high-street has a lot to offer this spring with pretty pastel shades but in our eyes mint green reigns supreme.Nothing could look better on a fresh spring day than a cool mint blouse or sexy spring slingback next to our (out the bottle) tans.