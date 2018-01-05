>
Spring - Summer
Spring Fashion: Pastel Shades
  
Spring Fashion: Pastel Shades

Spring Fashion: Pastel Shades


Ice Ice Baby

The high-street has a lot to offer this spring with pretty pastel shades but in our eyes mint green reigns supreme.

Nothing could look better on a fresh spring day than a cool mint blouse or sexy spring slingback next to our (out the bottle) tans. 

1. Silence + Noise Oversized Button-Up Blouse 
RRP: £48.00
Available from Urban Outfitters

2. Zara Slingback with Contrast
RRP: £39.99
Available from Zara



09/03/2012
09/03/2012
