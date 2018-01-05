|
Spring Fashion: Pastel Shades
|
|
|
|
Spring Fashion: Pastel Shades
Ice Ice BabyThe high-street has a lot to offer this spring with pretty pastel shades but in our eyes mint green reigns supreme.
Nothing could look better on a fresh spring day than a cool mint blouse or sexy spring slingback next to our (out the bottle) tans.
1. Silence + Noise Oversized Button-Up Blouse
RRP: £48.00
Available from Urban Outfitters
2. Zara Slingback with Contrast
RRP: £39.99
Available from Zara
|
|
Maria Bell
09/03/2012
|
Article Plan Spring Fashion: Pastel Shades ▼
|