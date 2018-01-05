How to wear spring / summer trends 2012

In this article









































How to wear spring/summer 2012 trends



The spring/summer 2012 trends we've been lusting after since last September are finally arriving in stores but how do us mortals wear them?!



From neons and pastels to all things under the sea, the designers who bought us the spring/summer 2012 trends have given us loads of inspiration this year.



But now that we've seen what has been handed down by the fashion gods, we need to know how to translate that from catwalk to high street.



If you're anything like us you might not fancy doing your weekly shop in a head-to-toe neon floral suit and no bra.



But you can still channel the floral trend with a little more subtly and give neon a nod in the process and all without a complete fashion overhaul.



So to see how to do it we've prepared a handy how to wear spring/summer 2012 trends guide, so if you fancy your chances to get some serious fashion credentials, check it out now!





