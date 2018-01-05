>
>
>
Spring - Summer
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
  
Under the sea style
In this article

Under the sea style


Under the sea style

This spring/summer there seemed to be something in the water...

Ever since Florence Welch appeared from an oversized clam, in a floating dress, à la Ariel the Mermaid, singing in her siren-like voice we knew aquatic style could no longer be confined to the depths.

Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Elie Saab and even Versace gave a nod to the mermaid chic.

With star-fish detailing, sea-horse shoes, coral tones, and some amazing looking shell-accessories the things from the water are going down a storm on land this season.

Dreamy.

©Pixel Formula

17/02/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!The massive rose gold trend
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         