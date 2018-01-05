|
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
|
|
In this article
Under the sea style
Under the sea styleThis spring/summer there seemed to be something in the water...
Ever since Florence Welch appeared from an oversized clam, in a floating dress, à la Ariel the Mermaid, singing in her siren-like voice we knew aquatic style could no longer be confined to the depths.
Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Elie Saab and even Versace gave a nod to the mermaid chic.
With star-fish detailing, sea-horse shoes, coral tones, and some amazing looking shell-accessories the things from the water are going down a storm on land this season.
Dreamy.
©Pixel Formula
|
|
Maria Bell
17/02/2012
|
Article Plan How to wear spring / summer trends 2012 ▼
|