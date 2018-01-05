Under the sea style

In this article









































This spring/summer there seemed to be something in the water...Ever since Florence Welch appeared from an oversized clam, in a floating dress, à la Ariel the Mermaid, singing in her siren-like voice we knew aquatic style could no longer be confined to the depths. Elie Saab and even Versace gave a nod to the mermaid chic.With star-fish detailing, sea-horse shoes, coral tones, and some amazing looking shell- accessories the things from the water are going down a storm on land this season.Dreamy.


