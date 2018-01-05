In this article









































Pretty in Pastels

Pretty in Pastels Toothache alert!



Galliano's and



The key theme to this



Toothache alert! Chanel and House of Holland were a-wash with bon-bon hues fit to give anyone a sweet tooth.Galliano's and Givenchy 's shows also saw sophisticated sugar cane shades light up the catwalk The key theme to this trend is to mix and match, try working a pale pink with a mint green or baby blue. ©Pixel Formula

