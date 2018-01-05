|
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
|
|
In this article
Pretty in Pastels
Pretty in PastelsToothache alert! Chanel and House of Holland were a-wash with bon-bon hues fit to give anyone a sweet tooth.
Galliano's and Givenchy's shows also saw sophisticated sugar cane shades light up the catwalk.
The key theme to this trend is to mix and match, try working a pale pink with a mint green or baby blue.
©Pixel Formula
|
|
Maria Bell
17/02/2012
|
Article Plan How to wear spring / summer trends 2012 ▼
|