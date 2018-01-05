>
Spring - Summer
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
  
Pretty in Pastels
Toothache alert! Chanel and House of Holland were a-wash with bon-bon hues fit to give anyone a sweet tooth.

Galliano's and Givenchy's shows also saw sophisticated sugar cane shades light up the catwalk.

The key theme to this trend is to mix and match, try working a pale pink with a mint green or baby blue.

17/02/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
