>
>
>
Spring - Summer
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
  
Top trends for spring/summer 2012
In this article

Top trends for spring/summer 2012


Sports Luxe

With only a few months to go, it looked as if Olympic fever has hit the run-way.

But this time instead of the boxy puffa jackets and shell-suits the designers opted for a more luxe look.

One of favourite designers right now, Isabel Marant, showed us that sportswear should never be contained to actually playing sport.

Where Acne, the giants that are Lacoste and Vera Wang made it clear that fit was fab.

©Pixel Formula

17/02/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
New celebrity couplesThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         