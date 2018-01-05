|
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
Flapper trend
Fabulous FlapperThe flapper trend is back! Our favourite designers put the great back into the Great Gatsby as the roaring twenties roared once more.
Seen at Hermes, Ferreti, Balmain and Caroline Herrera flapper style 2012 isn't all fringed dresses and beads.
This season's update saw Deco prints, dropped waistlines, jewels, pleats and cutesy shoes stutted down the catwalk.
We just can't get enough of this trend!
Maria Bell
17/02/2012
