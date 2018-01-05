In this article









































Flapper trend

Fabulous Flapper The flapper



Seen at



This season's update saw Deco prints, dropped waistlines, jewels, pleats and cutesy shoes stutted down the



We just can't get enough of this



The flapper trend is back! Our favourite designers put the great back into the Great Gatsby as the roaring twenties roared once more.Seen at Hermes , Ferreti, Balmain and Caroline Herrera flapper style 2012 isn't all fringed dresses and beads.This season's update saw Deco prints, dropped waistlines, jewels, pleats and cutesy shoes stutted down the catwalk We just can't get enough of this trend ©Pixel Formula

