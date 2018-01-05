>
Spring - Summer
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
  
Flapper trend
Flapper trend


Fabulous Flapper

The flapper trend is back! Our favourite designers put the great back into the Great Gatsby as the roaring twenties roared once more.

Seen at Hermes, Ferreti, Balmain and Caroline Herrera flapper style 2012 isn't all fringed dresses and beads.

This season's update saw Deco prints, dropped waistlines, jewels, pleats and cutesy shoes stutted down the catwalk.

We just can't get enough of this trend!

17/02/2012
