How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
Print and pattern
This year pattern means business.
With the outrageous saffrons from Missoni, the bright and bold digital images from Mary Katrantzou, to Isabel Marant's laid back prints, with even D&G joining in it was clear that prints were big news this spring/summer.
If you didn't believe it at the catwalk shows then you only have to look to celeb land to get an idea of the power of the pixeled print.
Alexa Chung, Dianna Agron and Solange Knowles have all been spotted sporting print.
The catwalks suggest top-to-toe print - do you dare?
Maria Bell
17/02/2012
