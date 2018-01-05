21st Century Florals

In this article









































A cute floral can get a little tiresome so this spring/summer's modern take on floral fashion is a breath of fresh air.The designers at Blumarine were spot on with their fun infusion of neons and oversized flowers, whilst the delicate but new patterns from Chloe were to die for.Dolce and Gabbana's sexy see-through flowing florals were another notch on the floral bed post and the cool and collected twenties floor-lengths from Temperley were the epitome of elegance.This season it's all about the twenty-first century floral. ©Pixel Formula

