>
>
>
Spring - Summer
How to wear spring / summer trends 2012
  
Top trends for spring/summer 2012
In this article

Top trends for spring/summer 2012


Naughty Neons

Naughty neons are out loud and proud this season - atrend which was particualrly hard to ignore on the catwalks.

Moving into the direction of fluro-fashion, deigners like Blumarine and the amazing Mary Katrantzou turned up the voltage with their mixture of natural prints with edgy brighter than bright colours.

Another strong trend was the block neon with designers like Narciso Rodriguez and Jasper Conran showing you how to get style that will always turn heads.

©Pixel Formula

17/02/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         