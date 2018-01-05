Lemon zest

In this article









































Even the most fashion forward can be wary of wearing yellow. But 2012 is this colour's time to shine!Citrus tones were everywhere this season, even at our heritage heros Mulberry . When designers are dressing preened pups in yellow you just know its going to be big.The collection from Mark Fast was one of our favourites and his nod to the stylish saffrons in this stunning two-piece was divine (top left). Elie Saab and Carolina Herrera's seasonal shot of sunshine made even the most hard faced fashionista's start to give citrus some credit! ©Pixel Formula

